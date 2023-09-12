Valero Energy (VLO) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Valero Energy (VLO) closed at $146.26, marking a +1.75% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.57%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.05%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.04%.

Coming into today, shares of the oil refiner had gained 5.3% in the past month. In that same time, the Oils-Energy sector gained 1.36%, while the S&P 500 gained 0.64%.

Valero Energy will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $6.45, down 9.66% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $36.59 billion, down 17.69% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $24.41 per share and revenue of $144.71 billion. These totals would mark changes of -16.29% and -17.96%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Valero Energy. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 5.42% higher within the past month. Valero Energy is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Valero Energy's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 5.89. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 7.48.

Investors should also note that VLO has a PEG ratio of 0.98 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.04 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 78, which puts it in the top 31% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

