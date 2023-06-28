Valero Energy (VLO) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Valero Energy (VLO) closed at $115.69 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.29% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.04%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.22%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 2.93%.

Coming into today, shares of the oil refiner had gained 3.3% in the past month. In that same time, the Oils-Energy sector gained 2.07%, while the S&P 500 gained 4.22%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Valero Energy as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be July 27, 2023. The company is expected to report EPS of $5.43, down 52.2% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $35.58 billion, down 31.11% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $22.13 per share and revenue of $143.07 billion, which would represent changes of -24.11% and -18.89%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Valero Energy should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 2.41% lower. Valero Energy is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Valero Energy is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 5.21. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 6.48.

Meanwhile, VLO's PEG ratio is currently 0.87. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 0.86 as of yesterday's close.

The Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 178, putting it in the bottom 30% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

