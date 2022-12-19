Valero Energy (VLO) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Valero Energy (VLO) closed at $119.71, marking a +0.28% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.9%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.5%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.27%.

Heading into today, shares of the oil refiner had lost 13.26% over the past month, lagging the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 7.04% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.66% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Valero Energy as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be January 26, 2023. The company is expected to report EPS of $6.96, up 181.78% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $38.83 billion, up 8.15% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $27.86 per share and revenue of $173.47 billion, which would represent changes of +891.46% and +52.19%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Valero Energy. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 2.79% lower. Valero Energy currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Valero Energy is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 4.29. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 5.03.

Investors should also note that VLO has a PEG ratio of 0.71 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 0.45 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 60, which puts it in the top 24% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

Valero Energy Corporation (VLO)

