Valero Energy (VLO) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Valero Energy (VLO) closed the most recent trading day at $107.03, moving +0.65% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.08% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.15%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.03%.

Heading into today, shares of the oil refiner had lost 25.85% over the past month, lagging the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 19.96% and the S&P 500's loss of 6.03% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Valero Energy as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be July 28, 2022. In that report, analysts expect Valero Energy to post earnings of $7.13 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 1385.42%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $39.25 billion, up 41.44% from the prior-year quarter.

VLO's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $18.08 per share and revenue of $154.31 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +543.42% and +35.39%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Valero Energy. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 8.39% higher. Valero Energy currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Digging into valuation, Valero Energy currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 5.88. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 6.45.

Investors should also note that VLO has a PEG ratio of 0.98 right now. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing was holding an average PEG ratio of 0.53 at yesterday's closing price.

The Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 9, putting it in the top 4% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

