Valero Energy (VLO) Exceeds Market Returns: Some Facts to Consider

Valero Energy (VLO) closed the most recent trading day at $251.49, moving +2.41% from the previous trading session. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 0.08% for the day. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.18%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.1%.

Heading into today, shares of the oil refiner had gained 13.72% over the past month, outpacing the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 6.52% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.74%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Valero Energy in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on April 30, 2026. The company is expected to report EPS of $2.79, up 213.48% from the prior-year quarter. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $27.92 billion, indicating a 7.73% decline compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $15.25 per share and a revenue of $113.44 billion, indicating changes of +43.73% and -7.54%, respectively, from the former year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Valero Energy. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-term stock moves. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 19.61% higher. Currently, Valero Energy is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Valero Energy has a Forward P/E ratio of 16.1 right now. This represents a premium compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 15.08.

Also, we should mention that VLO has a PEG ratio of 0.61. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.61 as trading concluded yesterday.

The Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 66, placing it within the top 28% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

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Valero Energy Corporation (VLO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.