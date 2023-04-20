Valero Energy (VLO) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Valero Energy (VLO) closed at $122.95, marking a -1.17% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.6%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.33%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 2.87%.

Coming into today, shares of the oil refiner had lost 5.59% in the past month. In that same time, the Oils-Energy sector gained 11.36%, while the S&P 500 gained 6.22%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Valero Energy as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be April 27, 2023. In that report, analysts expect Valero Energy to post earnings of $7.05 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 205.19%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $30.95 billion, down 19.69% from the year-ago period.

VLO's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $25.18 per share and revenue of $147.57 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -13.65% and -16.34%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Valero Energy. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 3.29% higher. Valero Energy is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Digging into valuation, Valero Energy currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 4.94. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 6.44, which means Valero Energy is trading at a discount to the group.

Meanwhile, VLO's PEG ratio is currently 0.82. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 0.82 as of yesterday's close.

The Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 37, which puts it in the top 15% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow VLO in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

