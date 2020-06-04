Valero Energy (VLO) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Valero Energy (VLO) closed at $70.05 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.69% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.34% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.05%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.69%.

VLO will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of -$1.25, down 182.78% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $15.15 billion, down 47.65% from the year-ago period.

VLO's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$1.58 per share and revenue of $74.04 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -127.72% and -31.65%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for VLO. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 7.92% higher. VLO currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 77, putting it in the top 31% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

