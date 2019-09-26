Valero Energy (VLO) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Valero Energy (VLO) closed the most recent trading day at $83.12, moving -0.65% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.24% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.3%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.58%.

Coming into today, shares of the oil refiner had gained 14.98% in the past month. In that same time, the Oils-Energy sector gained 8.47%, while the S&P 500 gained 4.96%.

VLO will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be October 24, 2019. On that day, VLO is projected to report earnings of $1.71 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 14.93%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $26.67 billion, down 13.55% from the year-ago period.

VLO's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $4.99 per share and revenue of $106.84 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -32.29% and -8.71%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for VLO. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.45% lower. VLO is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that VLO has a Forward P/E ratio of 16.77 right now. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 17.05.

We can also see that VLO currently has a PEG ratio of 2.1. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.14 at yesterday's closing price.

The Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 158, which puts it in the bottom 39% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

