Valero Energy (VLO) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Valero Energy (VLO) closed at $100.78 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.57% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.3%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.46%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.34%.

Coming into today, shares of the oil refiner had lost 20.2% in the past month. In that same time, the Oils-Energy sector lost 13.93%, while the S&P 500 gained 1.51%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Valero Energy as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be July 28, 2022. In that report, analysts expect Valero Energy to post earnings of $8.38 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 1645.83%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $39.25 billion, up 41.44% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $20.03 per share and revenue of $154.31 billion. These totals would mark changes of +612.81% and +35.39%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Valero Energy. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 20.06% higher. Valero Energy currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Investors should also note Valero Energy's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 5.11. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 5.75.

We can also see that VLO currently has a PEG ratio of 0.85. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing was holding an average PEG ratio of 0.49 at yesterday's closing price.

The Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 2, putting it in the top 1% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.