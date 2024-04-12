Valero Energy (VLO) Dips More Than Broader Market: What You Should Know

Valero Energy (VLO) closed the latest trading day at $173.54, indicating a -1.98% change from the previous session's end. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.46% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 1.24%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 1.63%.

Shares of the oil refiner have appreciated by 11.07% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 8.14% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.6%.

The upcoming earnings release of Valero Energy will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on April 25, 2024. On that day, Valero Energy is projected to report earnings of $3.17 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 61.67%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $32.38 billion, down 11.13% from the year-ago period.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $17.25 per share and revenue of $133.97 billion, indicating changes of -30.72% and -7.46%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Valero Energy should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 12.4% higher. At present, Valero Energy boasts a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Digging into valuation, Valero Energy currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 10.27. This expresses a discount compared to the average Forward P/E of 12.33 of its industry.

It is also worth noting that VLO currently has a PEG ratio of 1.71. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing industry held an average PEG ratio of 1.9.

The Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 73, putting it in the top 29% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Highest Returns for Any Asset Class

It’s not even close. Despite ups and downs, Bitcoin has been more profitable for investors than any other decentralized, borderless form of money.

No guarantees for the future, but in the past three presidential election years, Bitcoin’s returns were as follows: 2012 +272.4%, 2016 +161.1%, and 2020 +302.8%. Zacks predicts another significant surge in months to come.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Valero Energy Corporation (VLO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.