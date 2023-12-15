Valero Energy (VLO) Dips More Than Broader Market: What You Should Know

Valero Energy (VLO) closed the most recent trading day at $128.57, moving -0.47% from the previous trading session. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.01%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.15%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.36%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the oil refiner had gained 5.95% over the past month. This has outpaced the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 0.19% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.21% in that time.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Valero Energy in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on January 25, 2024. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $3.62, marking a 57.16% fall compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $38.36 billion, showing an 8.12% drop compared to the year-ago quarter.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $24.91 per share and a revenue of $147.41 billion, signifying shifts of -14.57% and -16.42%, respectively, from the last year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Valero Energy. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 0.29% increase. As of now, Valero Energy holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Valero Energy currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 5.19. This signifies a discount in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 6.9 for its industry.

It is also worth noting that VLO currently has a PEG ratio of 0.86. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.

The Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 70, which puts it in the top 28% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

