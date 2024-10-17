Valero Energy (VLO) Ascends While Market Falls: Some Facts to Note

Valero Energy (VLO) closed the latest trading day at $136.65, indicating a +0.83% change from the previous session's end. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 0.02% for the day. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.38%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.04%.

The oil refiner's shares have seen a decrease of 0.83% over the last month, surpassing the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 7.26% and falling behind the S&P 500's gain of 3.77%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Valero Energy in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on October 24, 2024. On that day, Valero Energy is projected to report earnings of $1.28 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 82.91%. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $33.04 billion, reflecting a 13.97% fall from the equivalent quarter last year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $9.43 per share and a revenue of $130.51 billion, demonstrating changes of -62.13% and -9.84%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Valero Energy. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 14.61% fall in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Valero Energy currently has a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).

Looking at its valuation, Valero Energy is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 14.37. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 16.79, which means Valero Energy is trading at a discount to the group.

It's also important to note that VLO currently trades at a PEG ratio of 3.59. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. The average PEG ratio for the Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing industry stood at 2.8 at the close of the market yesterday.

The Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 237, this industry ranks in the bottom 6% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

