Valero Energy (VLO) Ascends But Remains Behind Market: Some Facts to Note

Valero Energy (VLO) ended the recent trading session at $132, demonstrating a +0.04% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.16%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.01%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.46%.

The oil refiner's stock has dropped by 2.3% in the past month, falling short of the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 1.79% and outpacing the S&P 500's loss of 3.59%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Valero Energy in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on April 24, 2025. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $1.16, signifying a 69.63% drop compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $28.56 billion, indicating a 10.08% decrease compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $7.78 per share and revenue of $118.41 billion, indicating changes of -8.25% and -8.83%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Valero Energy. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 2.3% downward. Valero Energy currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

From a valuation perspective, Valero Energy is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 16.95. This valuation marks no noticeable deviation compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 16.95.

It is also worth noting that VLO currently has a PEG ratio of 2.83. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.83.

The Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 78, placing it within the top 32% of over 250 industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow VLO in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.