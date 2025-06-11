Valero Energy (VLO) Advances While Market Declines: Some Information for Investors

Valero Energy (VLO) closed the most recent trading day at $134.06, moving +1.61% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.27% loss on the day.

The stock of oil refiner has fallen by 2.35% in the past month, lagging the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 4.61% and the S&P 500's gain of 6.9%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Valero Energy in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on July 24, 2025. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $1.66, signifying a 38.75% drop compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $27.88 billion, showing a 19.16% drop compared to the year-ago quarter.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $6.1 per share and a revenue of $115.97 billion, demonstrating changes of -28.07% and -10.71%, respectively, from the preceding year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Valero Energy. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the business outlook.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 2.9% higher within the past month. Valero Energy presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at valuation, Valero Energy is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 21.62. This indicates a premium in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 16.7.

It's also important to note that VLO currently trades at a PEG ratio of 2.33. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.55 at yesterday's closing price.

The Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 155, this industry ranks in the bottom 37% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

