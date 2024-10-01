Valero Energy (VLO) Advances While Market Declines: Some Information for Investors

Valero Energy (VLO) closed the most recent trading day at $137.47, moving +1.81% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.93%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.41%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 1.53%.

The oil refiner's shares have seen a decrease of 7.97% over the last month, not keeping up with the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 2.51% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.17%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Valero Energy in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on October 24, 2024. On that day, Valero Energy is projected to report earnings of $2.09 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 72.1%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $33.46 billion, down 12.87% from the year-ago period.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $10.26 per share and a revenue of $131.86 billion, representing changes of -58.8% and -8.92%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Valero Energy. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 16.54% downward. Valero Energy currently has a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).

Looking at its valuation, Valero Energy is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 13.15. This denotes a discount relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 15.35.

It's also important to note that VLO currently trades at a PEG ratio of 3.29. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. As the market closed yesterday, the Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing industry was having an average PEG ratio of 3.29.

The Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 236, finds itself in the bottom 7% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Valero Energy Corporation (VLO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

