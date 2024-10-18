Valero Energy (VLO) Advances But Underperforms Market: Key Facts

In the latest market close, Valero Energy (VLO) reached $137.04, with a +0.29% movement compared to the previous day. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.4%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.09%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.63%.

The oil refiner's stock has dropped by 1.47% in the past month, exceeding the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 7.82% and lagging the S&P 500's gain of 3.76%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Valero Energy in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on October 24, 2024. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $1.29, indicating an 82.78% decline compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $33.04 billion, down 13.97% from the prior-year quarter.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $9.70 per share and a revenue of $130.56 billion, representing changes of -61.04% and -9.81%, respectively, from the prior year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Valero Energy. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 12.15% downward. Valero Energy is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).

Digging into valuation, Valero Energy currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 14.09. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 16.83, so one might conclude that Valero Energy is trading at a discount comparatively.

It is also worth noting that VLO currently has a PEG ratio of 3.52. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. As the market closed yesterday, the Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing industry was having an average PEG ratio of 2.81.

The Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 238, which puts it in the bottom 6% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Valero Energy Corporation (VLO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

