Valero Energy Unusual Options Activity

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Valero Energy.

Looking at options history for Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) we detected 9 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 44% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 44% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 6 are puts, for a total amount of $1,514,825 and 3, calls, for a total amount of $210,038.

What's The Price Target?

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $55.0 to $155.0 for Valero Energy over the recent three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Valero Energy options trades today is 1136.5 with a total volume of 9,076.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Valero Energy's big money trades within a strike price range of $55.0 to $155.0 over the last 30 days.

Valero Energy 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume VLO PUT SWEEP BULLISH 08/16/24 $5.3 $4.9 $5.0 $145.00 $503.7K 5.3K 1.0K VLO PUT SWEEP BULLISH 08/16/24 $4.9 $4.85 $4.9 $145.00 $484.6K 5.3K 1.8K VLO PUT SWEEP BULLISH 08/16/24 $4.25 $4.1 $4.25 $145.00 $364.4K 5.3K 2.9K VLO CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/18/24 $10.85 $10.8 $10.85 $145.00 $156.1K 35 0 VLO PUT TRADE BEARISH 08/09/24 $4.2 $4.0 $4.2 $148.00 $63.0K 328 158

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy is one of the largest independent refiners in the United States. It operates 15 refineries, with a total throughput capacity of 3.2 million barrels a day in the US, Canada, and the United Kingdom. Valero also owns 12 ethanol plants with capacity of 1.6 billion gallons a year and holds a 50% stake in Diamond Green Diesel, which has the capacity to produce 1.2 billion gallons per year of renewable diesel.

In light of the recent options history for Valero Energy, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Present Market Standing of Valero Energy Trading volume stands at 1,055,449, with VLO's price down by -2.4%, positioned at $145.0. RSI indicators show the stock to be is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Earnings announcement expected in 80 days.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Valero Energy options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

