Valero Energy Unusual Options Activity

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in VLO usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 10 extraordinary options activities for Valero Energy. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 40% leaning bullish and 10% bearish. Among these notable options, 8 are puts, totaling $436,860, and 2 are calls, amounting to $74,532.

Predicted Price Range

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $100.0 to $160.0 for Valero Energy over the recent three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Valero Energy options trades today is 2691.0 with a total volume of 4,102.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Valero Energy's big money trades within a strike price range of $100.0 to $160.0 over the last 30 days.

Valero Energy Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume VLO PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/21/24 $7.15 $6.95 $6.95 $160.00 $74.6K 5.3K 329 VLO PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/21/24 $7.1 $6.9 $7.1 $160.00 $61.7K 5.3K 908 VLO PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/21/24 $7.1 $7.05 $7.05 $160.00 $60.9K 5.3K 650 VLO PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/21/24 $7.15 $6.95 $6.95 $160.00 $59.2K 5.3K 85 VLO PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 06/21/24 $7.25 $6.8 $7.0 $160.00 $50.4K 5.3K 159

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy is one of the largest independent refiners in the United States. It operates 15 refineries, with a total throughput capacity of 3.2 million barrels a day in the US, Canada, and the United Kingdom. Valero also owns 12 ethanol plants with capacity of 1.6 billion gallons a year and holds a 50% stake in Diamond Green Diesel, which has the capacity to produce 1.2 billion gallons per year of renewable diesel.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Valero Energy, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Where Is Valero Energy Standing Right Now? Currently trading with a volume of 256,214, the VLO's price is up by 0.34%, now at $155.15. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Anticipated earnings release is in 56 days.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Valero Energy with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

