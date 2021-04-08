Valero Energy To Post Loss In Q1 - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Valero Energy Corp. (VLO) expects to report a first quarter net loss attributable to stockholders in the range of $2.05 to $1.81 per share. Net loss attributable to stockholders are projected in a range of $835 million to $735 million.

Valero Energy noted that it expects electricity and natural gas costs incurred primarily by its refining and ethanol business segments to be higher than expected due to the impacts of Winter Storm Uri. The preliminary estimated impact of excess energy costs included in the range of net loss is $1.18 to $1.14 per share.

