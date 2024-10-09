Valero Energy Stock: A Deep Dive Into Analyst Perspectives (12 Ratings)

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) has been analyzed by 12 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 7 4 0 1 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 4 1 0 1 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 2 2 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $157.75, a high estimate of $175.00, and a low estimate of $123.00. This current average represents a 5.68% decrease from the previous average price target of $167.25.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

A clear picture of Valero Energy's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Roger Read Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $165.00 $172.00 Phillip Jungwirth BMO Capital Lowers Outperform $165.00 $175.00 Theresa Chen Barclays Lowers Overweight $146.00 $165.00 John Royall JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $151.00 $172.00 Ryan Todd Piper Sandler Lowers Neutral $123.00 $169.00 Neil Mehta Goldman Sachs Lowers Sell $131.00 $149.00 Nitin Kumar Mizuho Lowers Outperform $171.00 $175.00 Roger Read Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $172.00 $165.00 Roger Read Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $165.00 $156.00 Nitin Kumar Mizuho Raises Outperform $175.00 $165.00 Paul Cheng Scotiabank Raises Sector Outperform $173.00 $165.00 Roger Read Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $156.00 $179.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Valero Energy. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Valero Energy compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Valero Energy's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

To gain a panoramic view of Valero Energy's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Valero Energy analyst ratings.

Get to Know Valero Energy Better

Valero Energy is one of the largest independent refiners in the United States. It operates 15 refineries, with a total throughput capacity of 3.2 million barrels a day in the US, Canada, and the United Kingdom. Valero also owns 12 ethanol plants with capacity of 1.6 billion gallons a year and holds a 50% stake in Diamond Green Diesel, which has the capacity to produce 1.2 billion gallons per year of renewable diesel.

Financial Insights: Valero Energy

Market Capitalization: Positioned above industry average, the company's market capitalization underscores its superiority in size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Valero Energy's financials over 3 months reveals challenges. As of 30 June, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -0.06% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Energy sector.

Net Margin: Valero Energy's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 2.54%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Valero Energy's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 3.41%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Valero Energy's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 1.39% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.42.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

