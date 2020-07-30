US Markets
VLO

Valero Energy reports quarterly adjusted loss

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/LOREN ELLIOTT

Independent U.S. refiner Valero Energy Corp on Thursday reported an adjusted second-quarter loss compared to a year ago profit as stringent COVID-19 lockdown measures dented demand for its products.

July 30 (Reuters) - Independent U.S. refiner Valero Energy Corp VLO.N on Thursday reported an adjusted second-quarter loss compared to a year ago profit as stringent COVID-19 lockdown measures dented demand for its products.

The San Antonio, Texas-based company reported adjusted net loss attributable of $504 million, or $1.25 per share compared with adjusted net income of $665 million, or $1.60 per share, in the year-ago period.

The company recorded a gain of $1.8 billion in the quarter related to inventory valuation.

(Reporting by Shradha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)

((Shradha.Singh@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780 Ext: 2439, outside U.S. +91 80 6749 2439;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

VLO

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular