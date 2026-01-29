Valero Energy Q4 Earnings Beat Estimates on Higher Refining Margins

Valero Energy Corporation VLO reported fourth-quarter 2025 adjusted earnings of $3.82 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.22. The bottom line improved from the year-ago quarter’s level of 64 cents per share.

Total quarterly revenues decreased from $30.8 billion in the prior-year quarter to $30.4 billion. The top line, however, beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $28.1 billion.

The better-than-expected quarterly results can be primarily attributed to an increase in refining margins, higher ethanol production volumes and lower total cost of sales. The positives were partially offset by a decline in renewable diesel margins.

Dividend Hike

Valero Energy increased its quarterly cash dividend to $1.20 per share (annualized dividend of $4.80 per share), payable on Mar. 9, 2026, to shareholders of record as of Feb. 5, 2026. This represents a 6% increase from the prior dividend of $1.13 per share.

Segmental Performance of VLO

Adjusted operating income in the Refining segment totaled $1,733 million, up from $441 million in the year-ago quarter. The increase was supported by a higher refining margin per barrel of throughput.

In the Ethanol segment, Valero reported an adjusted operating profit of $117 million, up from $20 million in the prior-year quarter. Higher ethanol production volumes and increased ethanol margin per gallon of production aided the business segment.

Operating income in the Renewable Diesel segment totaled $92 million, a decline from $170 million in the year-ago quarter. Renewable diesel sales volume declined to 3,101 thousand gallons per day from 3,356 in the year-ago quarter. The segment was affected by a decline in renewable diesel margin per gallon of sales compared to the year-ago level.

VLO’s Throughput Volumes

In the fourth quarter, Valero’s refining throughput volumes totaled 3,113 thousand barrels per day (MBbls/d), up from the year-ago quarter’s figure of 2,995 MBbls/d. In terms of feedstock composition, sweet crude, medium/light sour crude and heavy sour crude accounted for 52%, 9.1% and 16.7%, respectively, of the total volume. The remaining volume came from residuals, other feedstock, blendstocks and others.

The Gulf Coast contributed approximately 59.8% to the total throughput volume, while the Mid-Continent, North Atlantic and West Coast regions accounted for 14.8%, 16.8% and 8.5%, respectively.

VLO’s Throughput Margins

The refining margin per barrel of throughput increased to $13.61 from the year-ago level of $8.44.

Refining operating expenses per barrel of throughput were $5.03 compared with $4.67 in the year-ago quarter.

Depreciation and amortization expenses increased to $2.53 per barrel from $2.17 in the prior-year period.

Valero’s adjusted refining operating income was $6.05 per barrel of throughput compared with $1.60 a year ago.

VLO’s Cost of Sales

Total cost of sales amounted to $28,468 million, down from the year-ago quarter’s figure of $30,127 million. The decline can be attributed to a fall in the cost of materials and others.

Capital Investment & Balance Sheet of VLO

The fourth-quarter capital investment totaled $412 million, of which $368 million was allocated toward sustaining the business.

The company had cash and cash equivalents of $4.7 billion at the end of the fourth quarter. As of Dec. 31, 2025, it had a total debt of $8.3 billion and finance-lease obligations of $2.4 billion.

VLO’s Zacks Rank and Key Picks

VLO currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

