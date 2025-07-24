Valero Energy Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates on Higher Refining Margins

Valero Energy Corporation VLO reported second-quarter 2025 adjusted earnings of $2.28 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.73. However, the bottom line declined from the year-ago quarter’s level of $2.71.

Total quarterly revenues decreased from $34,490 million in the prior-year quarter to $29,889 million. The top line, however, beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $27,838 million.

The better-than-expected quarterly results can be attributed to an increase in refining margins per barrel of throughput and lower total cost of sales. The positives were partially offset by a decline in refining throughput volumes and renewable diesel sales volumes.

Segmental Performance of VLO

Adjusted operating income in the Refining segment totaled $1,270 million, up from $1,229 million in the year-ago quarter. The segment was aided by a higher refining margin per barrel of throughput in the reported quarter.

In the Ethanol segment, Valero reported an adjusted operating profit of $54 million, down from $103 million in the prior-year quarter. A decrease in ethanol margin per gallon of production affected the business segment.

Operating loss in the Renewable Diesel segment totaled $79 million against an operating income of $112 million in the year-ago quarter. Renewable diesel sales volume declined to 2,732 thousand gallons per day from 3,492 in the year-ago quarter. Our estimate for the same was pegged at 3,496 thousand gallons per day. The segment was affected by a decrease in the renewable diesel margin per gallon of sales from the year-ago level.

VLO’s Throughput Volumes

In the second quarter, Valero’s refining throughput volumes totaled 2,922 thousand barrels per day (MBbls/d), down from the year-ago figure of 3,010 MBbls/d. The figure surpassed our estimate of 2,908.5 MBbls/d.

In terms of feedstock composition, sweet crude, medium/light sour crude and heavy sour crude accounted for 51.6%, 8.2% and 19%, respectively, of the total volume. The remaining volume came from residuals, other feedstock, and blendstocks and others.

The Gulf Coast contributed 63% to the total throughput volume. The Mid-Continent, North Atlantic and West Coast regions accounted for 14.5%, 13.5% and 9%, respectively, of the total throughput volume.

VLO’s Throughput Margins

The refining margin per barrel of throughput increased to $12.35 from the year-ago level of $11.14.

Refining operating expenses per barrel of throughput were $4.91 compared with $4.45 in the year-ago quarter.

Depreciation and amortization expenses increased to $2.66 per barrel from $2.20 in the prior-year period.

Valero’s adjusted refining operating income was $4.78 per barrel of throughput compared with $4.49 a year ago.

VLO’s Cost of Sales

Total cost of sales decreased to $28,640 million from the year-ago quarter’s figure of $33,051 million. This was primarily due to a decrease in the cost of materials and others.

Capital Investment & Balance Sheet of VLO

The second-quarter capital investment totaled $407 million, of which $371 million was allocated toward sustaining the business.

The company had cash and cash equivalents of $4.5 billion at the end of the second quarter. As of June 30, 2025, it had a total debt of $8.4 billion and finance-lease obligations of $2.3 billion.

