Valero Energy Promotes Jason Fraser To Succeed Donna Titzman As CFO - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Valero Energy Corp. (VLO) announced Friday that its Board of Directors have promoted Jason Fraser to serve as the company's Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, effective July 15, 2020.

Fraser will succeed Donna Titzman, who will remain as CFO until her retirement from the position on the same date, and will continue with the company for a transitional period thereafter.

Richard Walsh, Valero's current Vice President and Deputy General Counsel, will be promoted to Senior Vice President and will succeed Fraser as General Counsel, effective July 15, 2020.

Fraser most recently served as Valero's Executive Vice President and General Counsel since January 2019. Fraser has significant leadership experience at Valero, having served as Valero's General Counsel since January 2019 and previously serving as a Senior Vice President with oversight of Valero's Public Policy, Strategic Planning, Governmental Affairs, Investor Relations and External Communications functions.

Previously, Fraser also served as President of European Commercial Operations, overseeing the Company's European commercial businesses, and Vice President of Specialty Products Marketing. Fraser began his career with Valero in 1999.

