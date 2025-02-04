News & Insights

Markets
VLO

Valero Energy Prices Public Offering Of $650 Mln Of 5.150% Senior Notes Due 2030

February 04, 2025 — 07:12 pm EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Valero Energy Corp. (VLO) announced that it has priced a public offering of $650 million aggregate principal amount of 5.150% Senior Notes due 2030.

The offering is expected to close on February 7, 2025.

Valero noted that it plans to use the net proceeds from the offering for general corporate purposes, including the repayment, repurchase, or redemption of its outstanding 3.650% Senior Notes due 2025 and 2.850% Senior Notes due 2025.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

VLO

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.