Valero Energy Prices Public Offering Of $650 Mln Of 5.150% Senior Notes Due 2030

(RTTNews) - Valero Energy Corp. (VLO) announced that it has priced a public offering of $650 million aggregate principal amount of 5.150% Senior Notes due 2030.

The offering is expected to close on February 7, 2025.

Valero noted that it plans to use the net proceeds from the offering for general corporate purposes, including the repayment, repurchase, or redemption of its outstanding 3.650% Senior Notes due 2025 and 2.850% Senior Notes due 2025.

