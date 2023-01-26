Energy
VLO

Valero Energy kicks off U.S. refiners' earnings with profit beat

Credit: REUTERS/Loren Elliott

January 26, 2023 — 06:38 am EST

Written by Arunima Kumar for Reuters ->

Updates with details on the results

Jan 26 (Reuters) - Refiner Valero Energy Corp VLO.N topped profit estimates on Thursday, boosted by higher demand for fuel and healthy refining margins as crude supplies remained tight.

U.S. refineries have run at record levels last year, aided by a quick recovery in domestic sales and strong exports demand following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

"Our refineries operated at a 97 percent capacity utilization rate in the fourth quarter, which is the highest utilization rate for our system since 2018," Chief Executive Officer Joe Gorder said in a statement.

The company reported adjusted net income of $3.2 billion, or $8.45 per share, for the three months ended Dec. 31, compared with analysts' average estimate of $7.37 per share.

(Reporting by Arunima Kumar in Bengaluru Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

((Arunima.Kumar@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: https://twitter.com/Aru_Kumar94 ;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
EnergyUS Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

VLO

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.