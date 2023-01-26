Valero Energy kicks off U.S. refiners' earnings with profit beat

Updates with details on the results

Jan 26 (Reuters) - Refiner Valero Energy Corp VLO.N topped profit estimates on Thursday, boosted by higher demand for fuel and healthy refining margins as crude supplies remained tight.

U.S. refineries have run at record levels last year, aided by a quick recovery in domestic sales and strong exports demand following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

"Our refineries operated at a 97 percent capacity utilization rate in the fourth quarter, which is the highest utilization rate for our system since 2018," Chief Executive Officer Joe Gorder said in a statement.

The company reported adjusted net income of $3.2 billion, or $8.45 per share, for the three months ended Dec. 31, compared with analysts' average estimate of $7.37 per share.

(Reporting by Arunima Kumar in Bengaluru Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

((Arunima.Kumar@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: https://twitter.com/Aru_Kumar94 ;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.