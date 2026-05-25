Valero Energy Gains From Favorable Refining Fundamentals

Valero Energy VLO is a leading independent refining company operating a network of 14 refineries with a throughput capacity of three million barrels per day. Notably, the company’s advantaged refining network, concentrated in the U.S. Gulf Coast, enables it to benefit from access to discounted heavy sour feedstock and attractive export markets. Additionally, the conflict in the Middle East is currently creating a supportive environment for the refining players.

The availability of additional Venezuelan heavy sour crude led to wider crude differentials at the beginning of the first quarter, and the geopolitical situation in the Middle East further exaggerated the trend. This has became beneficial for VLO, particularly due to its coastal refining network. Heavy sour crude has a high sulfur content and is more difficult to process and refine. However, VLO’s highly complex and flexible refining system can efficiently process a wide variety of feedstocks, including heavy sour crude, and convert them into higher-value refined products. The flexibility of Valero’s refineries to adjust their refining mix in response to market signals also enables it to capture higher margins and enhance profitability.

In addition, Valero mentioned in its latestearnings callthat, since March, the global supply of crude and refined products has become constrained. Constrained refining capacity and tightening of product inventories in key markets, including Latin America, Canada and Europe, are expected to keep the refining environment favorable in the near term, benefiting Valero Energy.

Refining Players to Benefit From Favorable Refining Fundamentals

Par Pacific Holdings PARR is a Houston-based refining player with a combined refining capacity of 219,000 barrels per day and operations spread across Hawaii and the Pacific Northwest. The company also operates 119 retail locations, along with a logistics business segment. It owns extensive energy infrastructure, which includes storage and transportation assets.

PBF Energy PBF has a geographically diverse refining network with large-scale processing capacity and a highly complex refining system. It operates six refineries - Delaware City Refinery, Paulsboro Refinery, Toledo Refinery, Chalmette Refinery, Torrance Refinery and Martinez Refinery — with a combined throughput capacity of one million barrels per day and can process a wide range of feedstocks.

VLO’s Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

Valero Energy’s shares have jumped 92% over the past year compared with the 61.6% improvement of the composite stocks belonging to the industry.

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From a valuation standpoint, VLO trades at a trailing 12-month enterprise value to EBITDA (EV/EBITDA) of 7.48X. This is above the broader industry average of 5.9X.



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The Zacks Consensus Estimate for VLO’s 2026 earnings has been revised upward over the past seven days.



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VLO currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

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Valero Energy Corporation (VLO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

PBF Energy Inc. (PBF) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (PARR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.