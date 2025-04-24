VALERO ENERGY Earnings Results: $VLO Reports Quarterly Earnings

VALERO ENERGY ($VLO) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported earnings of $0.89 per share, beating estimates of $0.43 by $0.46. The company also reported revenue of $30,258,000,000, beating estimates of $28,963,042,658 by $1,294,957,342.

You can see Quiver Quantitative's $VLO stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.

VALERO ENERGY Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 581 institutional investors add shares of VALERO ENERGY stock to their portfolio, and 708 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

VALERO ENERGY Government Contracts

We have seen $773,963,093 of award payments to $VLO over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

To track government contracts to publicy traded companies, check out Quiver Quantitative's government contracts dashboard.

VALERO ENERGY Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $VLO stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $VLO stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE purchased up to $50,000 on 03/13.

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

VALERO ENERGY Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $VLO in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Raymond James issued a "Strong Buy" rating on 03/27/2025

Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 01/10/2025

Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 12/19/2024

To track analyst ratings and price targets for VALERO ENERGY, check out Quiver Quantitative's $VLO forecast page.

VALERO ENERGY Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $VLO recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $VLO in the last 6 months, with a median target of $154.0.

Here are some recent targets:

An analyst from Piper Sandler set a target price of $144.0 on 03/07/2025

on 03/07/2025 Roger Read from Wells Fargo set a target price of $159.0 on 01/31/2025

on 01/31/2025 Joe Laetsch from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $160.0 on 12/19/2024

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.