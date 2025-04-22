VALERO ENERGY Earnings Preview: Recent $VLO Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

VALERO ENERGY ($VLO) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th before market open, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $28,963,042,658 and earnings of $0.43 per share.
VALERO ENERGY Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 576 institutional investors add shares of VALERO ENERGY stock to their portfolio, and 704 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- VANGUARD GROUP INC added 4,805,133 shares (+16.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $589,061,254
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC added 1,258,723 shares (+617.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $154,306,852
- STATE STREET CORP removed 1,197,860 shares (-5.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $146,845,657
- FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC removed 1,188,567 shares (-20.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $145,706,428
- NORGES BANK added 981,425 shares (+21.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $120,312,890
- POINT72 ASSET MANAGEMENT, L.P. removed 965,066 shares (-95.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $118,307,440
- FMR LLC removed 889,944 shares (-16.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $109,098,234
VALERO ENERGY Government Contracts
We have seen $775,446,499 of award payments to $VLO over the last year.
Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:
- CARGO FM0246 VESSEL: OVERSEAS SANTORINI IS A SPLIT ORDER CLIN 0009 9130010315816 TURBINE FUEL, 10,000,000 U...: $61,548,625
- 8511083573!TURBINE FUEL,AVIATION: $35,899,258
- 8510847235!TURBINE FUEL,AVIATION: $34,726,713
- 8511047662!TURBINE FUEL,AVIATION: $33,058,326
- 8510939151!TURBINE FUEL,AVIATION: $32,145,220
VALERO ENERGY Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $VLO stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $VLO stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE purchased up to $50,000 on 03/13.
VALERO ENERGY Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $VLO in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Raymond James issued a "Strong Buy" rating on 03/27/2025
- Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 01/10/2025
- Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 12/19/2024
VALERO ENERGY Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $VLO recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $VLO in the last 6 months, with a median target of $154.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- An analyst from Piper Sandler set a target price of $144.0 on 03/07/2025
- Roger Read from Wells Fargo set a target price of $159.0 on 01/31/2025
- Joe Laetsch from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $160.0 on 12/19/2024
