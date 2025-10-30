Valero Energy (DB:V1L) Price Target Increased by 13.55% to 159.18

The average one-year price target for Valero Energy (DB:V1L) has been revised to 159,18 € / share. This is an increase of 13.55% from the prior estimate of 140,18 € dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 117,79 € to a high of 197,07 € / share. The average price target represents an increase of 9.90% from the latest reported closing price of 144,84 € / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2,446 funds or institutions reporting positions in Valero Energy. This is an increase of 55 owner(s) or 2.30% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to V1L is 0.28%, an increase of 8.07%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.66% to 303,189K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Charles Schwab Investment Management holds 11,725K shares representing 3.84% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,438K shares , representing an increase of 2.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in V1L by 3.80% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 11,643K shares representing 3.82% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,795K shares , representing an increase of 7.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in V1L by 0.92% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 10,074K shares representing 3.30% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,941K shares , representing an increase of 1.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in V1L by 7.98% over the last quarter.

SCHD - Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF holds 9,045K shares representing 2.97% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,435K shares , representing an increase of 6.75%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in V1L by 9.17% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 8,890K shares representing 2.91% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,796K shares , representing an increase of 1.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in V1L by 8.61% over the last quarter.

