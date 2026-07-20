Valero Energy Corporation (VLO) Hits Fresh High: Is There Still Room to Run?

Shares of Valero Energy (VLO) have been strong performers lately, with the stock up 31% over the past month. The stock hit a new 52-week high of $309.9 in the previous session. Valero Energy has gained 90.2% since the start of the year compared to the 24.7% gain for the Zacks Oils-Energy sector and the 53.9% return for the Zacks Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing industry.

What's Driving the Outperformance?

The stock has a great record of positive earnings surprises, as it hasn't missed our earnings consensus estimate in any of the last four quarters. In its last earnings report on April 30, 2026, Valero Energy reported EPS of $4.22 versus consensus estimate of $3.07.

For the current fiscal year, Valero Energy is expected to post earnings of $32.61 per share on $135.14 in revenues. This represents a 207.35% change in EPS on a 10.15% change in revenues. For the next fiscal year, the company is expected to earn $22.84 per share on $129.08 in revenues. This represents a year-over-year change of -29.96% and -4.48%, respectively.

Valuation Metrics

Though Valero Energy has recently hit a 52-week high, what is next for Valero Energy? A key aspect of this question is taking a look at valuation metrics in order to determine if the company is due for a pullback from this level.

On this front, we can look at the Zacks Style Scores, as these give investors a variety of ways to comb through stocks (beyond looking at the Zacks Rank of a security). These styles are represented by grades running from A to F in the categories of Value, Growth, and Momentum, while there is a combined VGM Score as well. The idea behind the style scores is to help investors pick the most appropriate Zacks Rank stocks based on their individual investment style.

Valero Energy has a Value Score of B. The stock's Growth and Momentum Scores are A and A, respectively, giving the company a VGM Score of A.

In terms of its value breakdown, the stock currently trades at 9.5X current fiscal year EPS estimates, which is not in-line with the peer industry average of 9.5X. On a trailing cash flow basis, the stock currently trades at 14.4X versus its peer group's average of 10.2X. Additionally, the stock has a PEG ratio of 0.37. This isn't enough to put the company in the top echelon of all stocks we cover from a value perspective.

Zacks Rank

We also need to consider the stock's Zacks Rank, as this supersedes any trend on the style score front. Fortunately, Valero Energy currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) thanks to rising earnings estimates.

Since we recommend that investors select stocks carrying Zacks Rank of 1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy) and Style Scores of A or B, it looks as if Valero Energy meets the list of requirements. Thus, it seems as though Valero Energy shares could have a bit more room to run in the near term.

How Does VLO Stack Up to the Competition?

Shares of VLO have been soaring, and the company still appears to be a decent choice, but what about the rest of the industry? One industry peer that looks good is HF Sinclair Corporation (DINO). DINO has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and a Value Score of A, a Growth Score of A, and a Momentum Score of A.

Earnings were strong last quarter. HF Sinclair Corporation beat our consensus estimate by 560.00%, and for the current fiscal year, DINO is expected to post earnings of $10.27 per share on revenue of $31.08 billion.

Shares of HF Sinclair Corporation have gained 37.4% over the past month, and currently trade at a forward P/E of 8.63X and a P/CF of 8.76X.

The Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing industry is in the top 18% of all the industries we have in our universe, so it looks like there are some nice tailwinds for VLO and DINO, even beyond their own solid fundamental situation.

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Valero Energy Corporation (VLO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.