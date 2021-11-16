Valero Energy Corporation (VLO) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 17, 2021

Valero Energy Corporation (VLO) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 17, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.98 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 09, 2021. Shareholders who purchased VLO prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 8th quarter that VLO has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $77.35, the dividend yield is 5.07%.

The previous trading day's last sale of VLO was $77.35, representing a -8.95% decrease from the 52 week high of $84.95 and a 56.58% increase over the 52 week low of $49.40.

VLO is a part of the Energy sector, which includes companies such as Chevron Corporation (CVX) and ConocoPhillips (COP). VLO's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$1.09. Zacks Investment Research reports VLO's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 140.06%, compared to an industry average of 30%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the vlo Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to VLO through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have VLO as a top-10 holding:

VanEck Oil Refiners ETF (CRAK)

Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration &Production ETF (PXE)

iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (IEO)

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (PEY)

Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF (PXI).

The top-performing ETF of this group is PXE with an increase of 12.35% over the last 100 days. CRAK has the highest percent weighting of VLO at 6.89%.

