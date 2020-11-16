Valero Energy Corporation (VLO) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 17, 2020

Valero Energy Corporation (VLO) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 17, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.98 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 09, 2020. Shareholders who purchased VLO prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that VLO has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $50.92, the dividend yield is 7.7%.
The previous trading day's last sale of VLO was $50.92, representing a -49.68% decrease from the 52 week high of $101.20 and a 64.26% increase over the 52 week low of $31.
VLO is a part of the Energy sector, which includes companies such as Chevron Corporation (CVX) and Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM). VLO's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$.03. Zacks Investment Research reports VLO's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -158.9%, compared to an industry average of -8%.
For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the VLO Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.
Interested in gaining exposure to VLO through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?
The following ETF(s) have VLO as a top-10 holding:
- WBI BullBear Rising Income 3000 ETF (WBIE)
- WBI BullBear Value 3000 ETF (WBIF)
- WBI BullBear Yield 3000 ETF (WBIG)
- WBI BullBear Global Income ETF (WBII)
- WBI BullBear Quality 3000 ETF (WBIL).
The top-performing ETF of this group is WBIE with an increase of 5.83% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of VLO at 7.5%.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.