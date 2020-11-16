Valero Energy Corporation (VLO) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 17, 2020

Valero Energy Corporation (VLO) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 17, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.98 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 09, 2020. Shareholders who purchased VLO prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that VLO has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $50.92, the dividend yield is 7.7%.

The previous trading day's last sale of VLO was $50.92, representing a -49.68% decrease from the 52 week high of $101.20 and a 64.26% increase over the 52 week low of $31.

VLO is a part of the Energy sector, which includes companies such as Chevron Corporation (CVX) and Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM). VLO's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$.03. Zacks Investment Research reports VLO's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -158.9%, compared to an industry average of -8%.

Interested in gaining exposure to VLO through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have VLO as a top-10 holding:

WBI BullBear Rising Income 3000 ETF (WBIE)

WBI BullBear Value 3000 ETF (WBIF)

WBI BullBear Yield 3000 ETF (WBIG)

WBI BullBear Global Income ETF (WBII)

WBI BullBear Quality 3000 ETF (WBIL).

The top-performing ETF of this group is WBIE with an increase of 5.83% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of VLO at 7.5%.

