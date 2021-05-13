Valero Energy Corporation (VLO) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 14, 2021

Valero Energy Corporation (VLO) will begin trading ex-dividend on May 14, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.98 per share is scheduled to be paid on June 08, 2021. Shareholders who purchased VLO prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 6th quarter that VLO has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $79.97, the dividend yield is 4.9%.

The previous trading day's last sale of VLO was $79.97, representing a -5.24% decrease from the 52 week high of $84.39 and a 125.65% increase over the 52 week low of $35.44.

VLO is a part of the Energy sector, which includes companies such as Chevron Corporation (CVX) and BP p.l.c. (BP). VLO's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$.68. Zacks Investment Research reports VLO's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 131.2%, compared to an industry average of 28.7%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the VLO Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to VLO through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have VLO as a top-10 holding:

VanEck Vectors Oil Refiners ETF (CRAK)

John Hancock Multifactor Energy ETF (JHME)

Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration &Production ETF (PXE)

iShares Trust (IEO)

SPDR Select Sector Fund - Energy Select Sector (XLE).

The top-performing ETF of this group is PXE with an increase of 52.43% over the last 100 days. CRAK has the highest percent weighting of VLO at 5.69%.

