Valero Energy Corporation (VLO) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 10, 2021

Valero Energy Corporation (VLO) will begin trading ex-dividend on February 10, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.98 per share is scheduled to be paid on March 04, 2021. Shareholders who purchased VLO prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 5th quarter that VLO has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of VLO was $64.79, representing a -25.35% decrease from the 52 week high of $86.79 and a 109% increase over the 52 week low of $31.

VLO is a part of the Energy sector, which includes companies such as Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) and Chevron Corporation (CVX). VLO's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$3.49. Zacks Investment Research reports VLO's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 112.34%, compared to an industry average of -8.1%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the VLO Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to VLO through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have VLO as a top-10 holding:

VanEck Vectors Oil Refiners ETF (CRAK)

Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration &Production ETF (PXE)

iShares Trust (IEO)

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund (FCTR)

First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund (FXN).

The top-performing ETF of this group is PXE with an increase of 57.13% over the last 100 days. CRAK has the highest percent weighting of VLO at 5.96%.

