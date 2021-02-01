Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) Annual Results Just Came Out: Here's What Analysts Are Forecasting For This Year

A week ago, Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) came out with a strong set of yearly numbers that could potentially lead to a re-rate of the stock. It looks like a positive result overall, with revenues of US$65b beating forecasts by 2.4%. Statutory losses of US$3.50 per share were 2.4% smaller than the analysts expected, likely helped along by the higher revenues. Earnings are an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance, look at what the analysts are forecasting for next year, and see if there's been a change in sentiment towards the company. So we collected the latest post-earnings statutory consensus estimates to see what could be in store for next year. NYSE:VLO Earnings and Revenue Growth February 1st 2021

After the latest results, the 13 analysts covering Valero Energy are now predicting revenues of US$78.0b in 2021. If met, this would reflect a sizeable 20% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Per-share statutory losses are expected to explode, reaching US$0.76 per share. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analysts had been anticipated revenues of US$76.4b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$0.99 in 2021. Yet despite a small lift in revenues, the analysts are now forecasting a loss instead of a profit, which looks like a reduction in sentiment after the latest results.

The consensus price target stayed unchanged at US$67.57, seeming to suggest that higher forecast losses are not expected to have a long term impact on the valuation. It could also be instructive to look at the range of analyst estimates, to evaluate how different the outlier opinions are from the mean. Currently, the most bullish analyst values Valero Energy at US$79.00 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$50.00. There are definitely some different views on the stock, but the range of estimates is not wide enough as to imply that the situation is unforecastable, in our view.

These estimates are interesting, but it can be useful to paint some more broad strokes when seeing how forecasts compare, both to the Valero Energy's past performance and to peers in the same industry. The analysts are definitely expecting Valero Energy's growth to accelerate, with the forecast 20% growth ranking favourably alongside historical growth of 4.1% per annum over the past five years. Compare this with other companies in the same industry, which are forecast to grow their revenue 11% next year. Factoring in the forecast acceleration in revenue, it's pretty clear that Valero Energy is expected to grow much faster than its industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that the analysts are expecting Valero Energy to become unprofitable next year. Pleasantly, they also upgraded their revenue estimates, and their forecasts suggest the business is expected to grow faster than the wider industry. There was no real change to the consensus price target, suggesting that the intrinsic value of the business has not undergone any major changes with the latest estimates.

Keeping that in mind, we still think that the longer term trajectory of the business is much more important for investors to consider. We have estimates - from multiple Valero Energy analysts - going out to 2023, and you can see them free on our platform here.

You still need to take note of risks, for example - Valero Energy has 4 warning signs (and 1 which is a bit concerning) we think you should know about.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.