Valero Energy Corp. Q2 adjusted earnings of -$1.25 per share

(RTTNews) - Valero Energy Corp. (VLO) reported a profit for its second quarter that climbed from last year.

The company's earnings came in at $1.25 billion, or $3.07 per share. This compares with $0.61 billion, or $1.47 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, Valero Energy Corp. reported adjusted earnings of -$504 million or -$1.25 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 64.1% to $10.40 billion from $28.93 billion last year.

Valero Energy Corp. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q2): -$504 Mln. vs. $665 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): -$1.25 vs. $1.60 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $10.40 Bln vs. $28.93 Bln last year.

