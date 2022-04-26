Valero Energy Corp. Q1 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Valero Energy Corp. (VLO):

Earnings: $905 million in Q1 vs. -$704 million in the same period last year. EPS: $2.21 in Q1 vs. -$1.73 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Valero Energy Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $944 million or $2.31 per share for the period.

Analysts projected $1.66 per share Revenue: $38.54 billion in Q1 vs. $20.81 billion in the same period last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.