Valero Energy Corp. Profit Advances In Q3

(RTTNews) - Valero Energy Corp. (VLO) announced earnings for its third quarter that increased from last year

The company's earnings totaled $2.82 billion, or $7.19 per share. This compares with $463 million, or $1.13 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Valero Energy Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $2.80 billion or $7.14 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 50.6% to $44.45 billion from $29.52 billion last year.

