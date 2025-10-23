Valero Energy Corp. Q3 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Valero Energy Corp. (VLO) revealed a profit for its third quarter that Increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $1.095 billion, or $3.53 per share. This compares with $364 million, or $1.14 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Valero Energy Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $1.134 billion or $3.66 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $3.05 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period fell 2.2% to $32.168 billion from $32.876 billion last year.

Valero Energy Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $1.095 Bln. vs. $364 Mln. last year. -EPS: $3.53 vs. $1.14 last year. -Revenue: $32.168 Bln vs. $32.876 Bln last year.

