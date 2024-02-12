News & Insights

Markets
VLO

Valero Energy Corp Moves Up In Analyst Rankings, Passing Tapestry

February 12, 2024 — 11:49 am EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

In a study of analyst recommendations at the major brokerages, for the underlying components of the S&P 500, Valero Energy Corp (Symbol: VLO) has taken over the #114 spot from Tapestry Inc (Symbol: TPR), according to ETF Channel. Below is a chart of Valero Energy Corp versus Tapestry Inc plotting their respective rank within the S&P 500 over time (VLO plotted in blue; TPR plotted in green):

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

Below is a three month price history chart comparing the stock performance of VLO vs. TPR:

VLO,TPR Relative Performance Chart

VLO is currently trading off about 0.4%, while TPR is up about 2.7% midday Monday.

Favorites »

Also see:
 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding NTL
 BLD Average Annual Return
 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding URG

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksETFs
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

VLO
TPR

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.