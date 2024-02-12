Valero Energy Corp Moves Up In Analyst Rankings, Passing Tapestry

In a study of analyst recommendations at the major brokerages, for the underlying components of the S&P 500, Valero Energy Corp (Symbol: VLO) has taken over the #114 spot from Tapestry Inc (Symbol: TPR), according to ETF Channel. Below is a chart of Valero Energy Corp versus Tapestry Inc plotting their respective rank within the S&P 500 over time (VLO plotted in blue; TPR plotted in green):
Below is a three month price history chart comparing the stock performance of VLO vs. TPR:
VLO is currently trading off about 0.4%, while TPR is up about 2.7% midday Monday.
