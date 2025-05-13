Valero Energy Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for VLO

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Valero Energy Corp (Symbol: VLO) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $133.04, changing hands as high as $134.76 per share. Valero Energy Corp shares are currently trading up about 3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of VLO shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, VLO's low point in its 52 week range is $99 per share, with $167.78 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $134.43. The VLO DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

