Valero Energy (BIT:1VLO) Price Target Increased by 15.42% to 200.84

The average one-year price target for Valero Energy (BIT:1VLO) has been revised to €200.84 / share. This is an increase of 15.42% from the prior estimate of €174.01 dated February 23, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of €123.66 to a high of €259.79 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 1.89% from the latest reported closing price of €204.70 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,653 funds or institutions reporting positions in Valero Energy. This is an decrease of 768 owner(s) or 31.72% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 1VLO is 0.18%, an increase of 35.66%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 9.52% to 256,976K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Charles Schwab Investment Management holds 11,951K shares representing 4.00% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,887K shares , representing an increase of 0.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1VLO by 6.43% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 10,024K shares representing 3.35% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,026K shares , representing a decrease of 19.97%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1VLO by 59.12% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 8,073K shares representing 2.70% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,158K shares , representing a decrease of 1.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1VLO by 8.45% over the last quarter.

Norges Bank holds 6,828K shares representing 2.28% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

Franklin Resources holds 5,668K shares representing 1.90% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,274K shares , representing an increase of 6.96%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1VLO by 1.11% over the last quarter.

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