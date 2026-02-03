Valero Energy About To Put More Money In Your Pocket (VLO)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 2/5/26, Valero Energy Corp (Symbol: VLO) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $1.20, payable on 3/9/26. As a percentage of VLO's recent stock price of $180.22, this dividend works out to approximately 0.67%, so look for shares of Valero Energy Corp to trade 0.67% lower — all else being equal — when VLO shares open for trading on 2/5/26.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from VLO is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 2.66% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of VLO shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, VLO's low point in its 52 week range is $99 per share, with $194.50 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $182.90.

In Tuesday trading, Valero Energy Corp shares are currently off about 0.7% on the day.

