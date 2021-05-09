US Markets
VLO

Valero charters tanker for Gulf Coast storage amid pipeline outage- sources

Contributor
Laura Sanicola Reuters
Published

Valero Energy chartered an oil products tanker for storage in the Gulf Coast on Friday amid a cyber attack that shut the Colonial pipeline, the biggest U.S. fuel pipeline, two sources familiar with the matter said on Sunday.

By Laura Sanicola

May 9 (Reuters) - Valero Energy VLO.N chartered an oil products tanker for storage in the Gulf Coast on Friday amid a cyber attack that shut the Colonial pipeline, the biggest U.S. fuel pipeline, two sources familiar with the matter said on Sunday.

The tanker, called the Nave Titan, is currently in the Mississippi river in southern Louisiana, according to Refinitiv Eikon shipping data.

(Reporting by Laura Sanicola; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

((Laura.Sanicola@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

VLO

Other Topics

Energy

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular