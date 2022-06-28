US Markets
QCOM

Valeo strikes deal to deliver driving assistance systems to BMW's electric vehicle platform

Contributor
Sudip Kar-Gupta Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

French car parts company Valeo said on Tuesday it had won a major contract with BMW to equip the German carmaker's upcoming electric vehicle platform with its advanced driving assistance systems.

Adds detail and background

PARIS, June 28 (Reuters) - French car parts company Valeo VLOF.PAsaid on Tuesday it had won a major contract with BMW BMWG.DEto equip the German carmaker's upcoming electric vehicle platform with its advanced driving assistance systems.

The platform, on which BMW is planning to build up its bestselling 3 series sedan among other models, is a core part of the carmaker's strategy to reach a 50% share for electric vehicles in its global sales by 2030.

Valeo said it would provide the ADAS domain controller, sensors and software for parking and maneuvering for BMW's platform generation called "Neue Klasse"*, due to launch in 2025.

Valeo added that the system being developed by Valeo, BMW and Qualcomm QCOM.Owill be able to obtain real-time mapping and understanding of the car’s surroundings as well as the interior of the vehicle.

(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Tassilo Hummel)

((sudip.kargupta@thomsonreuters.com; +33 1 49 49 53 84;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

QCOM

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular