Valeo Reports Stable Q1 Sales Performance, Confirms 2026 Outlook

(RTTNews) - Valeo SE (VLEEF) on Thursday reported first-quarter sales of 5.1 billion euros, a 1.3 percent increase from last year, beating the 3.4 percent drop in global car production.

The original equipment sales dipped by 0.6 percent, but witnessed a 1.9 percent increase in aftermarket revenues, with other sales surging by 36.5 percent.

The growth mainly came from strong performances in North America and Asia, and there are early signs of recovery in China.

Valeo also reaffirmed its outlook for the year, projecting sales between 20 billion euros and 21 billion euros, operating margins of 4.7 to 5.3 percent, and free cash flow exceeding 400 million euros.

VLEEF is currently trading at $13.00, up $1.50 or 13.04 percent on the OTC Markets.

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