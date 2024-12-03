Valeo price target lowered to EUR 10 from EUR 14 at Barclays

Barclays analyst Erwann Dagorne lowered the firm’s price target on Valeo (VLEEY) to EUR 10 from EUR 14 and keeps an Equal Weight rating on the shares.

