Valeo H1 Net Income Rises, Reaffirms FY26 Sales Outlook

(RTTNews) - Wednesday, Valeo SE (VLEEF.PK) announced financial results for the first half of fiscal year 2026, revealing net attributable income of 105 million euros compared to 104 million euros in the prior year.

Meanwhile, basic earnings per share stood at 0.43 euros during both periods.

Operating income rose 16 percent, to 428 million euros from last year's 369 million euros.

Sales declined to 10.378 billion euros, down 3 percent from 10.660 billion euros in the previous year.

The company also reaffirmed its outlook for the full year 2026, expecting sales of 20 billion euros to 21 billion euros, up from 20.9 billion euros in 2025.

Currently, the company's stock is trading at $16.46 on the OTC Markets.

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