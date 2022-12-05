Valentino designer Piccioli, model Bella Hadid win at Fashion Awards

LONDON, Dec 5 (Reuters) - Valentino designer Pierpaolo Piccioli and model Bella Hadid were among the winners at the Fashion Awards in London on Monday.

Piccioli, who is creative director of the Italian luxury brand, was named designer of the year at the annual event. Hadid, a regular on the catwalks of fashion capitals Milan, Paris, London and New York took the title of model of the year.

"To me fashion has a responsibility, I feel (I) have a voice and I want to use my voice even for who doesn't have a voice," Piccioli told Reuters on the red carpet before the awards.

Other winners included Yvon Chouinard, founder of outerwear brand Patagonia, who received the outstanding achievement award. In September, Chouinard said he was giving away the apparel company to a trust that will use its profit to fight the climate crisis.

British brand Burberry won the metaverse world and gaming experience award for its ventures into the virtual world.

(Reporting by Marie-Louise Gumuchian and Hanna Ranatala; Editing by Stephen Coates)

